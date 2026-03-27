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Kevin Durant
Houston Rockets

Kevin Durant

Houston Rockets • #7 F

Kevin Durant And Rockets Face Grizzlies On March 27

Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets play the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, March 27. Durant's points prop was 26.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Durant tallied 30 points, eight assists and two steals in his last appearance, a 110-108 loss to the Timberwolves on March 25. Durant leads his squad in points per contest (26.0), and averages 5.4 boards and 4.5 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Opposing teams are averaging 119.1 points per contest against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 23rd in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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