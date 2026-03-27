Kevin Durant And Rockets Face Grizzlies On March 27

Durant tallied 30 points, eight assists and two steals in his last appearance, a 110-108 loss to the Timberwolves on March 25. Durant leads his squad in points per contest (26.0), and averages 5.4 boards and 4.5 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Opposing teams are averaging 119.1 points per contest against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 23rd in the NBA in points allowed.

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