FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Keon Ellis
Cleveland Cavaliers

Keon Ellis

Cleveland Cavaliers • #14 SG

Keon Ellis And Cavaliers Square Off Against Raptors In Game 2

Keon Ellis and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Toronto Raptors Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, April 20. Ellis' points prop was 3.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Ellis tallied three points in his last game, a 126-113 win over the Raptors on April 18. Ellis averaged 6.7 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Raptors are conceding 111.8 points per game, which ranks ninth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Keon Ellis

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Cleveland CavaliersRecent Cleveland Cavaliers Player News

View All Cleveland Cavaliers Player News