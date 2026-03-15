Keon Ellis And Cavaliers Square Off Against Mavericks On March 15

Last time out on March 13, Ellis recorded 13 points and two blocks in a 138-105 win over the Mavericks. Ellis is averaging 6.2 points, 1.7 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Mavericks are conceding 118 points per contest, which ranks 23rd in the league.

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