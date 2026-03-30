Keon Ellis And Cavaliers Play Jazz On March 30

Ellis put up 10 points in his most recent action, a 149-128 win over the Heat on March 27. Ellis is averaging 6.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz rank last in the league in points allowed, surrendering 125.4 points per game.

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