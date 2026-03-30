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Keon Ellis
Cleveland Cavaliers

Keon Ellis

Cleveland Cavaliers • #14 SG

Keon Ellis And Cavaliers Play Jazz On March 30

Keon Ellis and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Utah Jazz on Monday, March 30. Ellis' points prop was 9.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Ellis put up 10 points in his most recent action, a 149-128 win over the Heat on March 27. Ellis is averaging 6.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz rank last in the league in points allowed, surrendering 125.4 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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