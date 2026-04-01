Kelly Oubre Jr. And 76ers Square Off Against Wizards On April 1

In his last game on March 30, Oubre put up 11 points and 11 rebounds in a 119-109 loss to the Heat. Oubre is averaging 14.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards are allowing 123.9 points per game, which ranks 29th in the NBA.

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