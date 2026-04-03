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Kelly Oubre
Philadelphia 76ers

Kelly Oubre

Philadelphia 76ers • #9 SF

Kelly Oubre Jr. And 76ers Square Off Against Timberwolves On April 3

Kelly Oubre Jr. and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, April 3. Oubre's points prop was 12.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Oubre tallied 12 points in his last action, a 153-131 win over the Wizards on April 1. Oubre is averaging 14.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 114.1 points per game against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 11th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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