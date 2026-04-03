Kelly Oubre Jr. And 76ers Square Off Against Timberwolves On April 3

Oubre tallied 12 points in his last action, a 153-131 win over the Wizards on April 1. Oubre is averaging 14.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 114.1 points per game against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 11th in the NBA in points allowed.

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