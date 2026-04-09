Kelly Oubre Jr. And 76ers Square Off Against Rockets On April 9

In his most recent action, a 115-102 loss to the Spurs on April 6, Oubre had five points and eight rebounds. Oubre is averaging 14.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 109.9 points per contest against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the league in points allowed.

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