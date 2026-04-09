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Kelly Oubre
Philadelphia 76ers

Kelly Oubre

Philadelphia 76ers • #9 SF

Kelly Oubre Jr. And 76ers Square Off Against Rockets On April 9

Kelly Oubre Jr. and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Houston Rockets on Thursday, April 9. Oubre's points prop was 11.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 115-102 loss to the Spurs on April 6, Oubre had five points and eight rebounds. Oubre is averaging 14.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 109.9 points per contest against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kelly Oubre

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