Kelly Oubre Jr. And 76ers Play Pistons On April 4

In his most recent game, a 115-103 win over the Timberwolves on April 3, Oubre put up 21 points. Oubre is averaging 14.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons rank third in the league in points allowed, conceding 109.6 points per game.

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