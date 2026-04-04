Kelly Oubre Jr. And 76ers Play Pistons On April 4
Kelly Oubre Jr. and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Detroit Pistons on Saturday, April 4. Oubre's points prop was 15.5 as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent game, a 115-103 win over the Timberwolves on April 3, Oubre put up 21 points. Oubre is averaging 14.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.
The Pistons rank third in the league in points allowed, conceding 109.6 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.