Kelly Oubre Jr. And 76ers Take On Pacers On April 10

In his last game on April 9, Oubre put up 16 points and three steals in a 113-102 loss to the Rockets. Oubre is averaging 14.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers are conceding 120.5 points per game, which ranks 26th in the NBA.

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