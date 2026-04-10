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Kelly Oubre
Philadelphia 76ers

Kelly Oubre

Philadelphia 76ers • #9 SF

Kelly Oubre Jr. And 76ers Take On Pacers On April 10

Kelly Oubre Jr. and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Indiana Pacers on Friday, April 10. Oubre's points prop was 14.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on April 9, Oubre put up 16 points and three steals in a 113-102 loss to the Rockets. Oubre is averaging 14.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers are conceding 120.5 points per game, which ranks 26th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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