Kelly Oubre Jr. And 76ers Face Magic In Play-In Game

In his last appearance, a 126-106 win over the Bucks on April 12, Oubre put up 11 points and three steals. Oubre averaged 14.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Magic rank 13th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 115.1 points per contest.

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