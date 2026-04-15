Kelly Oubre Jr. And 76ers Face Magic In Play-In Game
Kelly Oubre Jr. and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Orlando Magic in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Wednesday, April 15. Oubre's points prop was 13.5 as of Wednesday evening.
What It Means
In his last appearance, a 126-106 win over the Bucks on April 12, Oubre put up 11 points and three steals. Oubre averaged 14.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Magic rank 13th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 115.1 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.