Kelly Oubre Jr. And 76ers Square Off Against Heat On March 30

In his last appearance, a 118-114 win over the Hornets on March 28, Oubre had nine points. Oubre is averaging 14.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Heat are allowing 117.9 points per contest, which ranks 22nd in the league.

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