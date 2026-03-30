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Kelly Oubre
Philadelphia 76ers

Kelly Oubre

Philadelphia 76ers • #9 SF

Kelly Oubre Jr. And 76ers Square Off Against Heat On March 30

Kelly Oubre Jr. and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Miami Heat on Monday, March 30. Oubre's points prop was 9.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 118-114 win over the Hornets on March 28, Oubre had nine points. Oubre is averaging 14.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Heat are allowing 117.9 points per contest, which ranks 22nd in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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