Kelly Oubre Jr. And 76ers Take On Celtics In Game 3

In his most recent appearance, a 111-97 win over the Celtics on April 21, Oubre totaled 12 points. Oubre averaged 14.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Celtics rank first in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 107.2 points per contest.

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