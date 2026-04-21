Kelly Oubre Jr. And 76ers Face Celtics In Game 2
Kelly Oubre Jr. and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Boston Celtics Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday, April 21. Oubre's points prop was 14.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on April 19, Oubre recorded 10 points and seven rebounds in a 123-91 loss to the Celtics. Oubre averaged 14.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Celtics rank first in the league in points allowed, giving up 107.2 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.