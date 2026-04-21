Kelly Oubre Jr. And 76ers Face Celtics In Game 2

In his last game on April 19, Oubre recorded 10 points and seven rebounds in a 123-91 loss to the Celtics. Oubre averaged 14.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Celtics rank first in the league in points allowed, giving up 107.2 points per contest.

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