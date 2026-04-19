Kelly Oubre Jr. And 76ers Square Off Against Celtics In Game 1

In his last game on April 15, Oubre put up 19 points in a 109-97 win over the Magic. Oubre averaged 14.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 107.2 points per contest against the Celtics, which ranks their defense as the best in the NBA in points allowed.

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