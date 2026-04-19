Kelly Oubre Jr. And 76ers Square Off Against Celtics In Game 1
Kelly Oubre Jr. and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Boston Celtics Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, April 19. Oubre's points prop was 13.5 as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
In his last game on April 15, Oubre put up 19 points in a 109-97 win over the Magic. Oubre averaged 14.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opposing teams are scoring 107.2 points per contest against the Celtics, which ranks their defense as the best in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.