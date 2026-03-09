Kelly Oubre Jr. And 76ers Play Cavaliers On March 9

In his most recent appearance, a 125-116 loss to the Hawks on March 7, Oubre totaled 24 points, four assists and two steals. Oubre is averaging 14.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 114.8 points per game against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 14th in the NBA in points allowed.

