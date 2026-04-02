Keldon Johnson And Spurs Square Off Against Warriors On April 1

In his last game on March 30, Johnson put up 15 points in a 129-114 win over the Bulls. Johnson is averaging 13.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 114.9 points per game against the Warriors, which ranks their defense 13th in the league in points allowed.

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