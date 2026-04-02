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Keldon Johnson
San Antonio Spurs

Keldon Johnson

San Antonio Spurs • #3 SF

Keldon Johnson And Spurs Square Off Against Warriors On April 1

Keldon Johnson and the San Antonio Spurs play the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, April 1. Johnson's points prop was 12.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on March 30, Johnson put up 15 points in a 129-114 win over the Bulls. Johnson is averaging 13.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 114.9 points per game against the Warriors, which ranks their defense 13th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Keldon Johnson

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