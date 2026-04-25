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Keldon Johnson
San Antonio Spurs

Keldon Johnson

San Antonio Spurs • #3 SF

Keldon Johnson And Spurs Face Trail Blazers In Game 3

Keldon Johnson and the San Antonio Spurs play the Portland Trail Blazers Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Friday, April 24. Johnson's points prop was 10.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on April 21, Johnson put up seven points and two steals in a 106-103 loss to the Trail Blazers. Johnson averaged 13.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Trail Blazers rank 16th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 115.8 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Keldon Johnson

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