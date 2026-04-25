Keldon Johnson And Spurs Face Trail Blazers In Game 3

Last time out on April 21, Johnson put up seven points and two steals in a 106-103 loss to the Trail Blazers. Johnson averaged 13.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Trail Blazers rank 16th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 115.8 points per contest.

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