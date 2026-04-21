Keldon Johnson And Spurs Square Off Against Trail Blazers In Game 2
Keldon Johnson and the San Antonio Spurs play the Portland Trail Blazers Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday, April 21. Johnson's points prop was 9.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent action, a 111-98 win over the Trail Blazers on April 19, Johnson tallied three points and seven rebounds. Johnson averaged 13.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opposing teams are averaging 115.8 points per contest against the Trail Blazers, which ranks their defense 16th in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.