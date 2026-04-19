Keldon Johnson And Spurs Play Trail Blazers In Game 1

Johnson totaled 18 points and six rebounds in his last appearance, a 128-118 loss to the Nuggets on April 12. Johnson averaged 13.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Trail Blazers are giving up 115.8 points per game, which ranks 16th in the NBA.

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