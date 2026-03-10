FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Keldon Johnson
San Antonio Spurs

Keldon Johnson

San Antonio Spurs • #3 SF

Keldon Johnson And Spurs Square Off Against Celtics On March 10

Keldon Johnson and the San Antonio Spurs play the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, March 10. Johnson's points prop was 10.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 145-120 win over the Rockets on March 8, Johnson totaled 20 points. Johnson is averaging 13.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Celtics are conceding 106.9 points per game, which ranks first in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Keldon Johnson

