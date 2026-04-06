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Keldon Johnson
San Antonio Spurs

Keldon Johnson

San Antonio Spurs • #3 SF

Keldon Johnson And Spurs Face 76ers On April 6

Keldon Johnson and the San Antonio Spurs play the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, April 6. Johnson's points prop was 12.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 4, Johnson recorded 10 points in a 136-134 loss to the Nuggets. Johnson is averaging 13.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The 76ers rank 19th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 116.5 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Keldon Johnson

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