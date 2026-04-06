Keldon Johnson And Spurs Face 76ers On April 6

Last time out on April 4, Johnson recorded 10 points in a 136-134 loss to the Nuggets. Johnson is averaging 13.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The 76ers rank 19th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 116.5 points per contest.

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