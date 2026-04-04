Kel'el Ware And Heat Square Off Against Wizards On April 4

In his last game on April 1, Ware posted eight points in a 147-129 loss to the Celtics. Ware is averaging 10.9 points, 9.0 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

The Wizards rank 29th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 124.3 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.