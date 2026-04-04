Kel'el Ware And Heat Square Off Against Wizards On April 4
Kel'el Ware and the Miami Heat play the Washington Wizards on Saturday, April 4. Ware's points prop was 8.5 as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
In his last game on April 1, Ware posted eight points in a 147-129 loss to the Celtics. Ware is averaging 10.9 points, 9.0 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.
The Wizards rank 29th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 124.3 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.