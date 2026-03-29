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Kel'el Ware
Miami Heat

Kel'el Ware

Miami Heat • #7 C

Kel'el Ware And Heat Face Pacers On March 29

Kel'el Ware and the Miami Heat play the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, March 29. Ware's points prop was 9.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Ware had 14 points and eight rebounds in his last appearance, a 149-128 loss to the Cavaliers on March 27. Ware is averaging 11.1 points, 9.2 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers rank 26th in the league in points allowed, conceding 120.6 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kel'el Ware

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