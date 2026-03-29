Kel'el Ware And Heat Face Pacers On March 29

Ware had 14 points and eight rebounds in his last appearance, a 149-128 loss to the Cavaliers on March 27. Ware is averaging 11.1 points, 9.2 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers rank 26th in the league in points allowed, conceding 120.6 points per contest.

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