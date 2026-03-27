Kel'el Ware And Heat Play Cavaliers On March 27

Ware tallied 13 points, 11 rebounds and four assists in his last game, a 120-103 win over the Cavaliers on March 25. Ware is averaging 11.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers rank 14th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 115 points per contest.

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