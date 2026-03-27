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Kel'el Ware
Miami Heat

Kel'el Ware

Miami Heat • #7 C

Kel'el Ware And Heat Play Cavaliers On March 27

Kel'el Ware and the Miami Heat play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, March 27. Ware's points prop was 7.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Ware tallied 13 points, 11 rebounds and four assists in his last game, a 120-103 win over the Cavaliers on March 25. Ware is averaging 11.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers rank 14th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 115 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kel'el Ware

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