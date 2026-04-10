Kawhi Leonard And Clippers Face Trail Blazers On April 10

Leonard totaled 20 points and eight rebounds in his most recent action, a 128-110 loss to the Thunder on April 8. Leonard leads his squad in points (28.0 per game), boards (6.3) and assists (3.6). At the other end, he averages 1.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Trail Blazers rank 18th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 116.1 points per game.

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