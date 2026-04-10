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Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Clippers • #2 GF

Kawhi Leonard And Clippers Face Trail Blazers On April 10

Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, April 10. Leonard's points prop was 28.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Leonard totaled 20 points and eight rebounds in his most recent action, a 128-110 loss to the Thunder on April 8. Leonard leads his squad in points (28.0 per game), boards (6.3) and assists (3.6). At the other end, he averages 1.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Trail Blazers rank 18th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 116.1 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kawhi Leonard

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