Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Clippers • #2 GF

Kawhi Leonard And Clippers Face Timberwolves On Feb. 26

Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, Feb. 26. Leonard's points prop was 28.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 111-109 loss to the Magic on Feb. 22, Leonard totaled 37 points, eight rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks. Leonard paces his team in points (28.0 per game), boards (6.4) and assists (3.7). Defensively, he puts up 2.0 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Timberwolves rank 14th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 115.1 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Kawhi Leonard

