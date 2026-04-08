Kawhi Leonard And Clippers Square Off Against Thunder On April 8

In his last game, a 116-103 win over the Mavericks on April 7, Leonard had 34 points. Leonard leads his team in points (28.1 per game), boards (6.3) and assists (3.6). At the other end, he delivers 1.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Thunder are giving up 107.3 points per game, which ranks second in the league.

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