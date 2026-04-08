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Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Clippers • #2 GF

Kawhi Leonard And Clippers Square Off Against Thunder On April 8

Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, April 8. Leonard's points prop was 25.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 116-103 win over the Mavericks on April 7, Leonard had 34 points. Leonard leads his team in points (28.1 per game), boards (6.3) and assists (3.6). At the other end, he delivers 1.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Thunder are giving up 107.3 points per game, which ranks second in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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