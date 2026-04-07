Kawhi Leonard And Clippers Play Mavericks On April 7

In his last action, a 138-109 win over the Kings on April 5, Leonard totaled 26 points and six rebounds. Leonard is tops on his squad in points (28.0 per game), boards (6.3) and assists (3.6). Defensively, he puts up 1.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Mavericks are allowing 119.4 points per game, which ranks 23rd in the league.

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