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Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Clippers • #2 GF

Kawhi Leonard And Clippers Play Mavericks On April 7

Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, April 7. Leonard's points prop was 28.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 138-109 win over the Kings on April 5, Leonard totaled 26 points and six rebounds. Leonard is tops on his squad in points (28.0 per game), boards (6.3) and assists (3.6). Defensively, he puts up 1.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Mavericks are allowing 119.4 points per game, which ranks 23rd in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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