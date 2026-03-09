FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Clippers • #2 GF

Kawhi Leonard And Clippers Play Knicks On March 9

Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers play the New York Knicks on Monday, March 9. Leonard's points prop was 26.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 123-120 win over the Grizzlies on March 7, Leonard put up 28 points and two steals. Leonard is tops on his team in points (27.9 per game), boards (6.4) and assists (3.7). At the other end, he delivers 2.0 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Knicks are conceding 110.6 points per game, which ranks fifth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Kawhi Leonard

