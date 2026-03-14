Kawhi Leonard And Clippers Take On Kings On March 14

Leonard put up 28 points in his last appearance, a 119-108 win over the Bulls on March 13. Leonard is tops on his team in points (28.3 per game), boards (6.3) and assists (3.8). At the other end, he puts up 2.0 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Kings rank 28th in the league in points allowed, conceding 120.9 points per contest.

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