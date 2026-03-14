FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Clippers • #2 GF

Kawhi Leonard And Clippers Take On Kings On March 14

Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, March 14. Leonard's points prop was 27.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Leonard put up 28 points in his last appearance, a 119-108 win over the Bulls on March 13. Leonard is tops on his team in points (28.3 per game), boards (6.3) and assists (3.8). At the other end, he puts up 2.0 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Kings rank 28th in the league in points allowed, conceding 120.9 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kawhi Leonard

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Los Angeles ClippersRecent Los Angeles Clippers Player News

View All Los Angeles Clippers Player News