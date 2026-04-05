Kawhi Leonard And Clippers Face Kings On April 5

In his last game on April 2, Leonard put up 24 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals in a 118-99 loss to the Spurs. Leonard is tops on his team in points (28.0 per game), boards (6.3) and assists (3.6). At the other end, he averages 2.0 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Opponents are scoring 120.9 points per contest against the Kings, which ranks their defense 27th in the NBA in points allowed.

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