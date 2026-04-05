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Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Clippers • #2 GF

Kawhi Leonard And Clippers Face Kings On April 5

Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, April 5. Leonard's points prop was 28.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on April 2, Leonard put up 24 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals in a 118-99 loss to the Spurs. Leonard is tops on his team in points (28.0 per game), boards (6.3) and assists (3.6). At the other end, he averages 2.0 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Opponents are scoring 120.9 points per contest against the Kings, which ranks their defense 27th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kawhi Leonard

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