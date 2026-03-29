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Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks

Karl-Anthony Towns

New York Knicks • #32 C

Karl-Anthony Towns And Knicks Play Thunder On March 29

Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, March 29. Towns' points prop was 17.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 26, Towns put up 13 points in a 114-103 loss to the Hornets. Towns leads his team in rebounding (11.9 per game), and averages 20.1 points and 2.8 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are scoring 107.7 points per contest against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Karl-Anthony Towns

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