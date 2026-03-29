Karl-Anthony Towns And Knicks Play Thunder On March 29

Last time out on March 26, Towns put up 13 points in a 114-103 loss to the Hornets. Towns leads his team in rebounding (11.9 per game), and averages 20.1 points and 2.8 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are scoring 107.7 points per contest against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the NBA in points allowed.

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