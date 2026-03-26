Karl-Anthony Towns And Knicks Take On Hornets On March 26

Last time out on March 24, Towns put up 21 points and 14 rebounds in a 121-116 win over the Pelicans. Towns paces his team in rebounding (12.0 per game), and averages 20.2 points and 2.8 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Hornets rank eighth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 111.8 points per game.

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