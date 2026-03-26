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Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks

Karl-Anthony Towns

New York Knicks • #32 C

Karl-Anthony Towns And Knicks Take On Hornets On March 26

Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks play the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday, March 26. Towns' points prop was 20.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 24, Towns put up 21 points and 14 rebounds in a 121-116 win over the Pelicans. Towns paces his team in rebounding (12.0 per game), and averages 20.2 points and 2.8 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Hornets rank eighth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 111.8 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Karl-Anthony Towns

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