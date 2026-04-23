Karl-Anthony Towns And Knicks Square Off Against Hawks In Game 3
Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks play the Atlanta Hawks Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Thursday, April 23. Towns' points prop was 19.5 as of Thursday evening.
What It Means
Towns put up 18 points, eight rebounds and two blocks in his last appearance, a 107-106 loss to the Hawks on April 20. Towns averaged 20.1 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Hawks are allowing 116.0 points per contest, which ranks 18th in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.