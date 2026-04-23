Karl-Anthony Towns And Knicks Square Off Against Hawks In Game 3

Towns put up 18 points, eight rebounds and two blocks in his last appearance, a 107-106 loss to the Hawks on April 20. Towns averaged 20.1 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Hawks are allowing 116.0 points per contest, which ranks 18th in the NBA.

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