Karl-Anthony Towns And Knicks Square Off Against Hawks In Game 1

Towns put up 22 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in his last action, a 112-95 win over the Raptors on April 10. Towns averaged 20.1 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 116 points per contest against the Hawks, which ranks their defense 18th in the league in points allowed.

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