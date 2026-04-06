Karl-Anthony Towns And Knicks Square Off Against Hawks On April 6

In his last game, a 130-119 win over the Grizzlies on April 1, Towns had 20 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. Towns is tops on his team in rebounding (11.9 per game), and averages 20.1 points and 2.9 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Hawks are conceding 115.9 points per game, which ranks 17th in the league.

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