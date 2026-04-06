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Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks

Karl-Anthony Towns

New York Knicks • #32 C

Karl-Anthony Towns And Knicks Square Off Against Hawks On April 6

Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks play the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, April 6. Towns' points prop was 19.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 130-119 win over the Grizzlies on April 1, Towns had 20 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. Towns is tops on his team in rebounding (11.9 per game), and averages 20.1 points and 2.9 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Hawks are conceding 115.9 points per game, which ranks 17th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Karl-Anthony Towns

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