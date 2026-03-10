FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks

Karl-Anthony Towns

New York Knicks • #32 C

Karl-Anthony Towns And Knicks Face Clippers On March 9

Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks play the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, March 9. Towns' points prop was 18.5 as of Monday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on March 8, Towns recorded 25 points and 16 rebounds in a 110-97 loss to the Lakers. Towns leads his squad in rebounding (11.9 per game), and averages 19.8 points and 2.8 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Clippers are conceding 112.2 points per game, which ranks ninth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Karl-Anthony Towns

