Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks

Karl-Anthony Towns

New York Knicks • #32 C

Karl-Anthony Towns And Knicks Play Bucks On Feb. 27

Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks play the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, Feb. 27. Towns' points prop was 18.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on Feb. 24, Towns put up 14 points, seven rebounds and two blocks in a 109-94 loss to the Cavaliers. Towns is tops on his team in rebounding (11.7 per game), and averages 20.0 points and 2.9 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Bucks are surrendering 115.4 points per contest, which ranks 16th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

