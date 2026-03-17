Justin Edwards And 76ers Play Nuggets On March 17

Edwards totaled 21 points and two steals in his last appearance, a 109-103 win over the Trail Blazers on March 15. Edwards is averaging 5.5 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Nuggets are conceding 116.7 points per game, which ranks 21st in the NBA.

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