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Justin Edwards
Philadelphia 76ers

Justin Edwards

Philadelphia 76ers • #11 SG

Justin Edwards And 76ers Play Nuggets On March 17

Justin Edwards and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, March 17. Edwards' points prop was 12.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Edwards totaled 21 points and two steals in his last appearance, a 109-103 win over the Trail Blazers on March 15. Edwards is averaging 5.5 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Nuggets are conceding 116.7 points per game, which ranks 21st in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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