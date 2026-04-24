Justin Edwards And 76ers Face Celtics In Game 3

In his most recent appearance, a 111-97 win over the Celtics on April 21, Edwards totaled five points. Edwards averaged 6.0 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 107.2 points per contest against the Celtics, which ranks their defense as the best in the NBA in points allowed.

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