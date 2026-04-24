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Justin Edwards
Philadelphia 76ers

Justin Edwards

Philadelphia 76ers • #11 SG

Justin Edwards And 76ers Face Celtics In Game 3

Justin Edwards and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Boston Celtics Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Friday, April 24. Edwards' points prop was 4.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 111-97 win over the Celtics on April 21, Edwards totaled five points. Edwards averaged 6.0 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 107.2 points per contest against the Celtics, which ranks their defense as the best in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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