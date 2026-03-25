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Julius Randle
Minnesota Timberwolves

Julius Randle

Minnesota Timberwolves • #30 PF

Julius Randle And Timberwolves Play Rockets On March 25

Julius Randle and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, March 25. Randle's points prop was 20.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 102-92 win over the Celtics on March 22, Randle had nine points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals. Randle is tops on his team in assists with 5.1 per game, and averages 21.0 points and 6.8 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Rockets rank fourth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 110.2 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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