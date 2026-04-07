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Julius Randle
Minnesota Timberwolves

Julius Randle

Minnesota Timberwolves • #30 PF

Julius Randle And Timberwolves Play Pacers On April 7

Julius Randle and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, April 7. Randle's points prop was 23.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 122-108 loss to the Hornets on April 5, Randle put up 26 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Randle leads his team in assists with 5.1 per game, and averages 21.1 points and 6.8 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Opponents are scoring 120.7 points per contest against the Pacers, which ranks their defense 26th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Julius Randle

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