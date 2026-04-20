Julius Randle And Timberwolves Take On Nuggets In Game 2
Julius Randle and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Denver Nuggets Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, April 20. Randle's points prop was 18.5 as of Monday evening.
What It Means
Randle had 16 points and seven rebounds in his last game, a 116-105 loss to the Nuggets on April 18. Randle averaged 21.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opponents are scoring 116.9 points per game against the Nuggets, which ranks their defense 21st in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.