Julius Randle And Timberwolves Play Nuggets In Game 1

In his most recent action, a 124-104 win over the Pacers on April 7, Randle put up 19 points and four assists. Randle averaged 21.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Nuggets are giving up 116.9 points per contest, which ranks 21st in the NBA.

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