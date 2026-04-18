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Julius Randle
Minnesota Timberwolves

Julius Randle

Minnesota Timberwolves • #30 PF

Julius Randle And Timberwolves Play Nuggets In Game 1

Julius Randle and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Denver Nuggets Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, April 18. Randle's points prop was 19.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 124-104 win over the Pacers on April 7, Randle put up 19 points and four assists. Randle averaged 21.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Nuggets are giving up 116.9 points per contest, which ranks 21st in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Julius Randle

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