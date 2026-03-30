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Julius Randle
Minnesota Timberwolves

Julius Randle

Minnesota Timberwolves • #30 PF

Julius Randle And Timberwolves Square Off Against Mavericks On March 30

Julius Randle and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, March 30. Randle's points prop was 21.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 109-87 loss to the Pistons on March 28, Randle totaled 11 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Randle paces his team in assists with 5.1 per game, and averages 20.9 points and 6.8 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Opponents are scoring 118.9 points per contest against the Mavericks, which ranks their defense 23rd in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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