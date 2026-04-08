Julius Randle And Timberwolves Square Off Against Magic On April 8

In his most recent game, a 124-104 win over the Pacers on April 7, Randle put up 19 points and four assists. Randle leads his squad in assists with 5.0 per game, and averages 21.1 points and 6.7 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are averaging 115.2 points per game against the Magic, which ranks their defense 13th in the league in points allowed.

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