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Julius Randle
Minnesota Timberwolves

Julius Randle

Minnesota Timberwolves • #30 PF

Julius Randle And Timberwolves Square Off Against Magic On April 8

Julius Randle and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, April 8. Randle's points prop was 21.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 124-104 win over the Pacers on April 7, Randle put up 19 points and four assists. Randle leads his squad in assists with 5.0 per game, and averages 21.1 points and 6.7 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are averaging 115.2 points per game against the Magic, which ranks their defense 13th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Julius Randle

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