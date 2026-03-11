FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Julius Randle And Timberwolves Square Off Against Clippers On March 11

Julius Randle and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, March 11. Randle's points prop was 17.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on March 10, Randle put up 14 points and seven rebounds in a 120-106 loss to the Lakers. Randle leads his squad in assists with 5.2 per game, and averages 21.2 points and 7.0 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Opponents are averaging 112.3 points per game against the Clippers, which ranks their defense ninth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

