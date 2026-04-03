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Julius Randle
Minnesota Timberwolves

Julius Randle

Minnesota Timberwolves • #30 PF

Julius Randle And Timberwolves Play 76ers On April 3

Julius Randle and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, April 3. Randle's points prop was 20.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Randle had 27 points, six rebounds and six assists in his most recent action, a 113-108 loss to the Pistons on April 2. Randle is tops on his team in assists with 5.1 per game, and averages 21.1 points and 6.8 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The 76ers are conceding 116.7 points per contest, which ranks 20th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Julius Randle

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