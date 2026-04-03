Julius Randle And Timberwolves Play 76ers On April 3

Randle had 27 points, six rebounds and six assists in his most recent action, a 113-108 loss to the Pistons on April 2. Randle is tops on his team in assists with 5.1 per game, and averages 21.1 points and 6.8 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The 76ers are conceding 116.7 points per contest, which ranks 20th in the NBA.

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