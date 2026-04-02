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Julian Champagnie
San Antonio Spurs

Julian Champagnie

San Antonio Spurs • #30 SF

Julian Champagnie And Spurs Play Warriors On April 1

Julian Champagnie and the San Antonio Spurs play the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, April 1. Champagnie's points prop was 9.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on March 30, Champagnie recorded 13 points and eight rebounds in a 129-114 win over the Bulls. Champagnie is averaging 11.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Warriors rank 13th in the league in points allowed, giving up 114.9 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Julian Champagnie

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