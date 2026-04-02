Julian Champagnie And Spurs Play Warriors On April 1

Last time out on March 30, Champagnie recorded 13 points and eight rebounds in a 129-114 win over the Bulls. Champagnie is averaging 11.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Warriors rank 13th in the league in points allowed, giving up 114.9 points per game.

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