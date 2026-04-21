Julian Champagnie And Spurs Play Trail Blazers In Game 2

Last time out on April 19, Champagnie put up six points and three steals in a 111-98 win over the Trail Blazers. Champagnie averaged 11.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Trail Blazers are surrendering 115.8 points per game, which ranks 16th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.